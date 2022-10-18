RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead | Ukraine's power, water hit again | Russian warplane crashes near apartment building | Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital
Grand jury indicts DC ANC commissioner in deadly Va. DUI crash

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

October 18, 2022, 11:52 AM

A Fairfax County, Virginia, grand jury indicted a D.C. Advisory Neighborhood Commission member for manslaughter in a deadly March drunken driving crash on the Capital Beltway.

The jury indicted Devon Lesesne, 32, of D.C., on one count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of Katherine Aileen Reyes, 20, of Montgomery, Alabama. The felony carries a maximum penalty of 10 years if Lesesne is convicted.

Virginia State Police said Reyes died when Lesesne crashed into her disabled SUV as it sat on the shoulder of Interstate 495 near Telegraph Road on a Saturday night with a flat tire. Reyes died at the scene on March 5, 2022.

At the time of the crash, Reyes had her hazard lights flashing. The impact of the crash caused her SUV to catch fire.

“This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided, and our hearts break for the family of this young woman,” said Steve Descano, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Fairfax County, in a news release. “There are no winners in this situation. I am committed to working toward accountability in a manner that promotes healing for the family, our wider community.”

Lesesne, who remains in custody without bond, is the chair of Advisory Neighborhood Commission 8D. He is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court Thursday.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

