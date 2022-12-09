Metro Transit police search for man suspected of throwing urine on bus driver

It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on the F4 route, which runs between the New Carrollton and Silver Spring Metro stations.

Metro Transit police are trying to identify a man they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver in Lanham, Maryland.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said the passenger first requested to get off the bus, but then refused to do so and started harassing other riders.

Minutes later, WMATA said the man requested the bus to stop at the intersection of Harkins Road and Md. Route 450/Annapolis Road, near New Carrollton station.

When the bus stopped, the transit agency said the man stuck his head around the bus operator’s shield. When the driver asked him not to do that, he reached around again and then threw a liquid on the driver.

It was later determined the liquid was urine.

Metro is offering a $2,500 reward to anyone who can help them identify the man captured in surveillance photos. He faces a potential charge of second degree assault.