Tidal flooding as Potomac River continues to swell after heavy weekend rain

The D.C. area continued to see the impact from the heavy rain over Mother’s Day weekend in form of tidal flooding from the Potomac River.

Flooding will likely continue through Tuesday as freshwater moves in from upstream of the Potomac, the National Weather Service said.

On Monday, high tide mixed with flood waters temporarily closed the Washington Channel at Ohio Drive along Hains Point. Drivers and pedestrians were asked not to enter the flooded areas.

Due to high tide & floodwaters from the Washington Channel, Ohio Drive along Hains Point is temporarily closed. Please do not attempt to enter flooded areas. pic.twitter.com/YKOo0PpARJ — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) May 9, 2022

Also on on Monday in the City of Alexandria in Virginia, some streets were already flooded before high tide at 3 p.m. Alexandria police asked people to avoid the area as street closures were in place from King and Union streets to Prince and Union streets, and may be extended as necessary, Alexandria police said.

High tide isn’t expected until after 3 p.m. so please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/Kk3piByyA1 — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) May 9, 2022

Outside of the D.C. area, two construction barges carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment broke loose and floated down the Potomac River on Sunday afternoon, heading toward Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

“The river is wild when waters rise and the river becomes dangerous,” a spokesperson for Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park told The Associated Press.

Heavy rain on Friday kickstarted a damp Mother’s Day weekend, which triggered flood watches and warnings Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast

Monday night: Mostly clear skies cool. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Sunny skies and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny skies to start, chance of showers late day. Highs in the mid 70s.

Current weather