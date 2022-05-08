DC area watches and warnings remain on rainy Mother’s Day morning

Local jurisdictions are warning people not to drive through floodwaters this Mother's Day as flooding rivers and abnormal overnight temps mark this Spring Sunday.

Our news partners and weather gurus with Storm Team4 say that, while most of warnings and watches remain in effect until 11 a.m., the weather is expected to give way.

“Flooding concerns persist, but rain is lighter now as this latest system passes by,” Storm Team4 Meteorologist Briana Bermensolo told WTOP. “The National Weather Service let many advisories and warnings expire in Northern Virginia and the District but still be on high alert for standing water on roads and downed trees due to breezy conditions [and] soaked grounds.”

A list of current warnings is included below.

Flood Warning until 9:30 a.m. Allegany County, MD

River Flood Warning until 11 a.m. Frederick County, MD Fairfax County, VA Loudoun County, VA Montgomery County, MD Washington County, MD

There’s also a risk of flooding in some coastal areas on Sunday night and into Monday morning, particularly around the time of high tide. Coastal Flood Watch Washington, D.C. St. Mary’s County, MD

The river flood warning in Loudoun and Freder And don’t worry if the (extremely belated) April showers are getting in the way of your May flowers. The week looks likely to start on a cloudy note before temperatures approach the 70 degree mark.

Forecast

SUNDAY: AM Rain. Isolated PM Showers. Chilly. Breezy. Highs low 50s.

MONDAY: Partly Sunny. Milder. Highs upper 60s

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny. Warm. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and Vivian Medithi contributed to this report.