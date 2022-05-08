RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Last women and children evacuated from steel mill | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | How Russia is using hunger as a weapon in Ukraine | Russia marks Victory Day in WWII
Construction barge breaks loose, floats down Potomac River near Harpers Ferry

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

May 8, 2022, 6:13 PM

A barge carrying construction equipment is seen floating in the high waters of the Potomac River in West Virginia.

Courtesy Jessica Stover
At least one construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment broke loose and floated down the Potomac River on Sunday afternoon, heading toward Harpers Ferry, West Virginia.

Jessica Stover, who posted pictures and video of the barge to Facebook, said the barge got hung up in Bakerton, near Harpers Ferry, just before 5 p.m.

Hours earlier, Daryl Hockman posted video that showed what appeared to be two barges floating in the river near Shepherdstown.

Waters are higher than usual in the Potomac after a weekend of persistent rain that soaked the D.C. region.

“There were police on the other side of the river, kind of following it and keeping an eye on it, and I know that they were concerned about the bridges down river,” Stover told WTOP.

This is a developing story, stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

