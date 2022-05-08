Construction barge breaks loose, floats down Potomac River near Harpers Ferry

At least one construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment broke loose and floated down the Potomac River in West Virginia on Sunday afternoon.

A barge carrying construction equipment is seen floating in the high waters of the Potomac River in West Virginia. Courtesy Jessica Stover

Jessica Stover, who posted pictures and video of the barge to Facebook, said the barge got hung up in Bakerton, near Harpers Ferry, just before 5 p.m.

Hours earlier, Daryl Hockman posted video that showed what appeared to be two barges floating in the river near Shepherdstown.

Waters are higher than usual in the Potomac after a weekend of persistent rain that soaked the D.C. region.

Flood waters have pushed a barge free and now it's moving down the Potomac River carrying construction equipment towards Harpers Ferry. https://t.co/JuwgifuZXK — Drew Wilder (@DrewWilderTV) May 8, 2022

“There were police on the other side of the river, kind of following it and keeping an eye on it, and I know that they were concerned about the bridges down river,” Stover told WTOP.

