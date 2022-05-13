Moving companies hit hard by rising gas prices pass costs to customers

That morning commute isn't the only place you might feel the hit of high gas prices: Moving companies are increasing fees to offset the cost of fuel.

From the cost of materials and supply chain backups to the latest spike in gas prices, Gentle Giant, a nationwide moving company with offices in D.C. and Virginia, is among the many companies feeling the pinch.

“We’re in the same boat as customers. We’re feeling that at the gas pump too,” said Danielle Rankin, the company’s marketing director.

Rankin said they’ve had to increase their fuel surcharge by 25%, and while it hasn’t been a major hit to business, it is a daily charge customers are having to take on.

“The fuel is like the straw that broke the camel’s back. These expenses are really where we have to start to push that cost onto our customers,” she said.

Rankin did stress that as gas prices go down, so will those additional fees.