RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Local News » Moving companies hit hard…

Moving companies hit hard by rising gas prices pass costs to customers

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

May 13, 2022, 11:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

That morning commute isn’t the only place you might feel the hit of high gas prices: Moving companies are increasing fees to offset the cost of fuel.

From the cost of materials and supply chain backups to the latest spike in gas prices, Gentle Giant, a nationwide moving company with offices in D.C. and Virginia, is among the many companies feeling the pinch.

“We’re in the same boat as customers. We’re feeling that at the gas pump too,” said Danielle Rankin, the company’s marketing director.

Rankin said they’ve had to increase their fuel surcharge by 25%, and while it hasn’t been a major hit to business, it is a daily charge customers are having to take on.

“The fuel is like the straw that broke the camel’s back. These expenses are really where we have to start to push that cost onto our customers,” she said.

Rankin did stress that as gas prices go down, so will those additional fees.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

State CIO to leave in June

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up