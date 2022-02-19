Police name Hyattsville man as suspect in carjacking ambulance in Rockville, fleeing to Virginia

A man has been arrested after carjacking an ambulance he was being transported in and assaulting one of the employees in Rockville, Maryland, before fleeing to Virginia on Friday, according to Montgomery County Police.

A suspect has been named who Montgomery County Police say carjacked an ambulance he was being transported in and assaulted one of the employees in Rockville, Maryland, before fleeing to Virginia on Friday.

Nicholas Albano, 31, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was being transported in an ambulance when he began to assault one of the employees of the private ambulance company, according to police.

Police say it happened around 2:40 a.m. on Friday in the 14900 block of Broschart Road in Rockville. The driver of the ambulance attempted to help his co-worker subdue Albano, but he broke free and entered the driver’s seat of the ambulance, according to police.

When one of the victims attempted to stop Albano from taking the ambulance, Albano placed him in a headlock and struck him repeatedly in the face, police said.

The two victims then escaped from the ambulance and Albano fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Montgomery County Police officers found Albano driving in the stolen ambulance and pursued him into Virginia, according to a news release.

While driving on Route 110 in Virginia, Albano stopped the ambulance and surrendered to Virginia State Police, police said.

Albano is currently in custody in the Arlington County Detention Center and charged with crimes committed in Virginia.

He has also been charged with carjacking, first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment in Montgomery County, police said.