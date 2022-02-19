CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Pr. George's | COVID-19 rules relaxing | Queen tests positive | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Home » Local News » Police name Hyattsville man…

Police name Hyattsville man as suspect in carjacking ambulance in Rockville, fleeing to Virginia

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 19, 2022, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A suspect has been named who Montgomery County Police say carjacked an ambulance he was being transported in and assaulted one of the employees in Rockville, Maryland, before fleeing to Virginia on Friday.

Nicholas Albano, 31, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was being transported in an ambulance when he began to assault one of the employees of the private ambulance company, according to police.

Police say it happened around 2:40 a.m. on Friday in the 14900 block of Broschart Road in Rockville. The driver of the ambulance attempted to help his co-worker subdue Albano, but he broke free and entered the driver’s seat of the ambulance, according to police.

When one of the victims attempted to stop Albano from taking the ambulance, Albano placed him in a headlock and struck him repeatedly in the face, police said.

The two victims then escaped from the ambulance and Albano fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Montgomery County Police officers found Albano driving in the stolen ambulance and pursued him into Virginia, according to a news release.

While driving on Route 110 in Virginia, Albano stopped the ambulance and surrendered to Virginia State Police, police said.

Albano is currently in custody in the Arlington County Detention Center and charged with crimes committed in Virginia.

He has also been charged with carjacking, first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless endangerment in Montgomery County, police said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News | Virginia News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Time to reel in the growing number of supply chain risk management initiatives?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up