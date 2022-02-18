Man carjacks ambulance in Rockville, is stopped in Arlington

A man stole an ambulance near a hospital in Rockville early Friday and drove it to Arlington County, where police took him into custody near the Pentagon.

A man stole an ambulance near a hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday and drove it to Arlington County, Virginia, where police took him into custody.

Montgomery County Police Officer Casandra Tressler said the carjacking took place around 2:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Broschart Road, which near Adventist Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

Montgomery County police and Virginia State Police said the man drove the ambulance to Virginia.

Virginia State Police stopped the ambulance on Va. Route 110 before the exit to Interstate 395, near the Pentagon. A heavy police presence could be seen on Route 110 an hour after the carjacking.

The man has been taken to the Arlington County Jail.

Police said additional details will be released as they become available.

