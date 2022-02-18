OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Man carjacks ambulance in Rockville, is stopped in Arlington

Lauren Hamilton | lhamilton@wtop.com

February 18, 2022, 6:06 AM

A man stole an ambulance near a hospital in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday and drove it to Arlington County, Virginia, where police took him into custody.

Montgomery County Police Officer Casandra Tressler said the carjacking took place around 2:45 a.m. in the 14900 block of Broschart Road, which near Adventist Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville.

Montgomery County police and Virginia State Police said the man drove the ambulance to Virginia.

Virginia State Police stopped the ambulance on Va. Route 110 before the exit to Interstate 395, near the Pentagon. A heavy police presence could be seen on Route 110 an hour after the carjacking.

The man has been taken to the Arlington County Jail.

Police said additional details will be released as they become available.

WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher contributed to this story.

