Beach bound? Here are the latest coronavirus-related mask requirements

Michelle Basch | mbasch@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 6:45 PM

If you’re planning a beach escape, don’t forget to pack face masks. Some destinations popular with residents of the D.C. area are requiring masks indoors, and of course, beach town businesses can, too.

As of Friday, there are no mask requirements for visitors to Ocean City, Maryland, or Virginia Beach.

During their coronavirus briefings on Thursday, neither Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan nor Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said they would not be requiring anyone to wear masks indoors.

The same is true in Delaware.

“We recommend that folks follow the CDC guidance when you’re indoors and wear a mask to protect others and to protect yourself,” Delaware Gov. John Carney said at a Thursday news briefing.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s basic mask mandate ended July 30. He was asked during a Wednesday COVID-19 briefing whether he’s considering bringing it back.

“All options are on the table,” Cooper said. “But we really believe that people now know what to do to protect themselves and other people, and our primary focus is going to be on vaccinations.”

Some national parks are requiring masks in indoor spaces, such as visitors centers, regardless of vaccination status.

They include Assateague Island National Seashore, which extends from Maryland into Virginia, and Cape Hatteras National Seashore on North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Michelle Basch

Michelle Basch is a reporter and anchor at WTOP.

