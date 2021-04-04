Suggested changes to Reagan National Airport noise study to be released

The latest studies on airplane noise north of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport will be released during a virtual meeting on Monday night.

It will be the first time that anyone outside of those tasked with studying airplane noise north of the airport will see newly proposed changes to the way planes come and go.

Montgomery County Council member Andrew Friedson and Arlington County Board member Libby Garvey are hosting the Reagan National Aircraft Noise Mitigation Study meeting at 7 p.m.

The study, being conducted by consulting firm ABCx2, is gathering data and community input for elected officials, staff, and the North of Airport Committee of the DCA Community Working Group.

The results of a community questionnaire will be released as well as the new drafted national approaches that were developed based on studying that feedback.

D.C.’s attorney general recently asked the Federal Aviation Administration to make changes to its policy on aircraft noise near airports, saying the FAA uses inadequate and outdated information to set its rules.

Register to attend the meeting through the Montgomery County website.