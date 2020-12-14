Upcoming coronavirus restrictions in DC, Maryland, Virginia

There are a number of new coronavirus restrictions happening around the region starting Monday. Here's what to know.

Here’s what to expect:

DC

The District remains in an adjusted Phase Two of its coronavirus reopening plan, as it has been since Nov. 25. However, there will be at least one upcoming adjustment.

Indoor dining restrictions: Starting on Dec. 14, indoor dining capacity will be lowered from 50% of an establishment’s capacity to 25%.

Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the new measures last week, and they started 12:01 a.m. Monday and will stay in place through Jan. 31, barring any changes.

Nightly curfew : From 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., Virginians are asked to stay at home. Some exceptions include those going to or from work, buying food or goods or seeking medical attention.

: From 12 a.m. to 5 a.m., Virginians are asked to stay at home. Some exceptions include those going to or from work, buying food or goods or seeking medical attention. Wear a face mask in public: Virginians ages 5 and up must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and when outdoors within 6 feet of another person.

Virginians ages 5 and up must wear a face covering in indoor public spaces and when outdoors within 6 feet of another person. Public gatherings are even more limited: The cap is lowered from 25 people to 10 people. Per the commonwealth, “Social gatherings include, but are not limited to, parties, celebrations, or other social events, regardless of whether they occur indoors or outdoors. This does not apply to religious services, employment settings, or educational settings. Restaurants and retail stores are already governed by strict social distancing requirements and are not included in this limit.”

There are still limits on food and alcohol establishments, and employees should telework if they can. Get the full executive order online.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan did not announce any new pandemic-related restrictions last week, leaving it up to local jurisdictions to decide what’s best for their residents.

Baltimore City has closed indoor and outdoor dining, capped indoor social gatherings to 10 people and limited capacity to religious facilities, among other measures.

On Friday, Frederick County will limit indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and introduce a lower cap for indoor recreation facilities.

Montgomery County

County Executive Marc Elrich proposed new restrictions to the county council that would go into effect Tuesday at 5 p.m. if approved.

Indoor dining would be temporarily stopped. Outdoor dining, takeout and delivery are still OK.

Retail store capacity would be limited to one person per 200 feet, and 150 total in a retail establishment.

There would be tightened capacity limits on sports and religious gatherings.

Prince George’s County

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the new restrictions Thursday, and they go into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. They will last through Jan. 16.

Indoor restaurant dining is put on ice. Outdoor dining will remain at 50% capacity, and restaurants can still offer curbside service and takeout.

Capacity at retail stores, currently capped at 50%, will be further reduced to 25% capacity.

The casino at MGM National Harbor will be allowed to stay open but also limited to 25% capacity.

Capacity at gyms and fitness studios will be cut back to 25%.

Anne Arundel County

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the new measures Thursday, and they’ll last from Wednesday until at least Jan. 13.