As Md. leaders urge strong COVID-19 response, Montgomery Co. plans more restrictions

The leaders of Maryland's seven largest counties, along with Baltimore City's new mayor, urged for a stronger response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich proposed new coronavirus restrictions Wednesday, including shutting down indoor dining and cutting capacity limits in retail shops.

Elrich said the new restrictions were included in an executive order he sent to the Montgomery County Council on Wednesday. If approved, the restrictions would go into effect Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m.

Under the proposal, indoor dining is temporarily paused, although outdoor dining, takeout and delivery could continue.

In addition, the order limits capacity at retail stores to one person per 200 feet and 150 total in a retail establishment, and also puts in place tightened capacity limits on sports and religious gatherings.

“We need a bridge to safety until vaccines arrive and are widely available,” Elrich said. “And until they’re widespread, the only control over the spread of this virus, our own behaviors … We saw what worked to reduce the cases in the beginning of the pandemic and I believe we need to revisit some of those steps now.”

Elrich, who has pushed Gov. Larry Hogan to take stronger action statewide, made the announcement during an online news briefing Wednesday afternoon in which the leaders of Maryland’s seven largest counties, along with Baltimore City’s new mayor, urged for a stronger response to the COVID-19 pandemic across the state amid growing case numbers.

“We all believe that we’re facing a pivotal moment,” said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

“Our state is in a dangerous place,” added Dr. Tom Inglesby, the director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

He said that COVID-19 was the “No. 1 cause of death in America” in this last week, and that more than a third of Americans are living in areas running critically short of ICU beds.

Though the upcoming vaccination program is “the light at the end of the tunnel,” Inglesby said it will still take months before the general population can be vaccinated and for the vaccine to show an impact on the rate of spread of the coronavirus.

Inglesby urged Marylanders to continue to physically distance, wear face masks and avoid large gatherings. He also called on elected officials to temporarily close down settings that would likely speed up spread the virus.

“I think the fact that the COVID-19 vaccines are indeed likely the light at the end of the tunnel — I think what’s important is that we ensure that the tunnel doesn’t collapse before we get there,” added Dr. Peter Hill with the Johns Hopkins health system.

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Along with Elrich and Pittman, the news conference included Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and Baltimore County Executive John A. Olszewski Jr.

Montgomery County’s Elrich was the only local leader to announce new restrictions during the news briefing Wednesday.

Scott announced tightened pandemic restrictions in Baltimore City on Wednesday, targeting indoor and outdoor dining, as well as capacity at religious facilities, retail establishments and malls.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said contact tracing data in the data shows the virus is spreading in households not necessarily businesses.

“We’re finding that the primary superspreader has been family gatherings and friends getting together,” she said. “So it’s a little more difficult to find a way to actually enforce those activities.”

All indoor gatherings in the county, including in private residences, are already limited to 10 people.

Pittman said he planned to announce Thursday further restrictions in Anne Arundel County.

Regarding state vs. local action Pittman said: “Yes, I and some of my peers, we’ve pushed the governor because the governor is the leader of the state. But that’s the way it’s supposed to work. That’s not a sign of disrespect.”

Frederick County Executive Jan Frederick said leaders working together across the area is key.

“We know the virus has no boundaries,” she said. “So what happens in our rural jurisdictions does affect what happens in our more suburban and urban jurisdictions. And so the effectiveness of the decisions that we make individually are somewhat diminished by some of that inconsistency across jurisdictional boundaries, which is why regional statewide consistency is very, very important.”

During the briefing, the leaders expressed optimism about the coming coronavirus vaccine, after the governor offered more details on Maryland’s vaccination plan Tuesday.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski in Baltimore County said the vaccine is a reason to hope. “But people need to know we’re not there yet, and we haven’t yet realized that hope,” he said, warning of people becoming too complacent.

“We need those people to hear loud and clear, because this is no time to become complacent,” he added.

WTOP’s Jack Pointer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.