As virus surges, Anne Arundel Co. enforces stronger restrictions

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen in Maryland and across the country, Anne Arundel County has announced it will restrict indoor dining for the next month and take other measures aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

The county recorded 341 coronavirus cases Thursday and has a seven-day average of 47.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

In response to the worsening case numbers, County Executive Steuart Pittman announced that a new set of restrictions will go into effect on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and will last until Jan. 13, 2021.

Under the new restrictions, restaurants and food service vendors will only be allowed to offer takeout, delivery or curbside pickup.

Earlier Thursday, Prince George’s County announced new restrictions on indoor dining and tightened capacity limits on retail stores.

The county announced that in order to help restaurants during four weeks the restrictions will be active, any establishment that received money under the Restaurant and Food Service Grant Program will get an additional $7,000 before the end of the year.

The county has also waived the annual fee due in February for restaurants and has committed $1 million to Feed Anne Arundel — a partnership of local restaurants — the Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth & Families, Anne Arundel Connecting Together, and the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation.

“These restrictions will be a burden, and I had hoped to avoid them,” Pittman said. “But we cannot ignore the projected hospitalization numbers that will result from today’s case rates, nor can we let those numbers increase further with continued community spread.”

Retail stores, indoor gyms, personal service establishments (such as salons) and casinos will have their indoor capacity reduced to 25% of their maximum capacity.

Religious centers will have their capacity reduced to 33% of their maximum. Outdoor services for Christmas, Hanukkah or other recognized religious holidays will be allowed with attendance capped at 250, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

Indoor theaters, performance venues, bingo, bowling alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and indoor ice rinks will be closed under the new order.

Pittman said he will be contacting Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan soon and said he expects the governor will be supportive in taking action to curb the spread of the virus.

“We are in the midst of a dangerous surge,” said county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman. “By slowing the spread over the next few months, more people will be alive and able to get the vaccine when it becomes available. These actions will decrease the stress on our hospitals and keep more people from getting sick.”

Pittman also said if conditions do not worsen as current projections predict, the county will get back to the process of reopening. However, if case counts are still spiking, the restrictions may have to be extended.

“We’ll have data in a few weeks — we’ll know in a couple of week whether these actions have helped,” he said.

Below is a full list of the modifications set to take effect on Dec. 16: