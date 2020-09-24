Police investigating shooting at DC-Maryland border that sent 2 to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the D.C.-Maryland border.

It happened Thursday night on the 4500 block of Western Avenue Northwest.

Police found one man, unconscious and not breathing, on the 5200 block of 45th Street NW. He was taken to the hospital.

Another man was found in Maryland; he was conscious and breathing and was also taken to the hospital.

Police from Montgomery County and D.C. are on the scene. A homicide unit has been called, but D.C. police has not yet confirmed if any of the victims have died or that the incident is a homicide.

Police are looking for a man, wearing all black, in his 20s or 30s.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates.

WTOP’s Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this report.