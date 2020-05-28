Suspect in 2019 Crystal City workplace shooting faces new DC charges

Mumeet Muhammed, a convicted murderer who allegedly forced his way into his ex-girlfriend's office in Crystal City and shot her in 2019, now faces new gun-related counts in D.C.

A convicted murderer charged with shooting an ex-girlfriend in her Crystal City office, in Arlington, Virginia, in August 2019 has now been indicted on four gun-related counts in D.C., WTOP has learned.

Mumeet Muhammed allegedly forced his way into the woman’s office, in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, assaulted and shot the woman before he was shot by police on Aug. 28, 2019.

Theo Stamos, Arlington’s prosecutor at the time, told WTOP it was “unconscionable” that Muhammad was on the street, since he was a convicted murderer, and was the subject of a recent protective order filed by the woman, who said she feared for her life.

After the Crystal City shooting, Muhammad was charged with two felony counts: use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a weapon.

Last summer, Stamos said she also planned to prosecute Muhammad for aggravated malicious wounding, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

In October, Muhammad’s case was transferred to Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Current Arlington prosecutor Parisa Dehghani-Tafti confirmed Muhammad is due in court Aug. 24 for probable cause hearing for aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the possession of a felony, and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

In 1992, Muhammad, who was then known as Tonie Macklin, was convicted of murdering a man in Arlington, and sentenced to 37 years in prison.

He was released on mandatory parole in 2017, according to the Virginia Parole Board.

In July 2019, Muhammad was charged in D.C. with two misdemeanors, for allegedly punching and threatening a man.

Weeks later, on Aug. 9, court records show the woman was granted a temporary restraining order, saying she feared for her safety because of threats from Muhammad.

On Aug. 20, U.S. Park Police arrested Muhammad near Fort Dupont Park in Southeast, D.C., after responding to reports of shots fired. The gun was recovered by a search dog.

However, D.C. prosecutors dropped the federal gun possession count.

Soon after Muhammad’s arrest in Arlington, WTOP asked a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia why prosecutors chose not to prosecute Muhammad — a convicted felon who allegedly had a gun and was the subject of a restraining order.

The spokeswoman declined comment, citing the pending case.

Now, court records show Muhammad was indicted in March by a D.C. grand jury on four gun-related counts connected to the Fort Dupont Park incident:

Unlawful possession of a firearm by someone previously convicted of a crime which included imprisonment of more than one year;

Unlawful possession of ammunition;

Possession of an unregistered firearm;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

Although Muhammad is scheduled to be arraigned in D.C. Superior Court on July 22 for the gun counts, that will likely be postponed, pending his upcoming hearing on the more serious counts in Arlington.