2 critically wounded in Crystal City shooting

Police in Arlington, Virginia, are responding to reports of a double shooting inside a Crystal City office building.

Police and paramedics respond to the shooting scene in Crystal City on Wednesday afternoon. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) Police and paramedics respond to the shooting scene in Crystal City on Wednesday afternoon. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) Two were being treated for gunshot wounds after the incident, which was reported to be in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) People around the incident site had been asked to shelter in place. But that order was later lifted, as police believe there is now no threat to the community. (WTOP/Megan Cloherty) ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A shooting wounded two people Wednesday inside a Crystal City office building.

The wounded pair are reported to be in critical but stable condition after the attack, which was at 1550 Crystal Drive. Arlington County, Virginia, police said that around noon Wednesday, they received multiple 911 calls that someone had gained access into an office and opened fire.

Reporting from the scene, WTOP’s Megan Cloherty said people around the site had been asked to shelter in place. But that order was later lifted. “All individuals involved have been identified, and we don’t believe there’s any ongoing threat at this point,” police spokeswoman Ashley Savage said.

The names and even genders of those wounded have yet to be released. Police don’t yet know the motive, nor do they know if the pair knew each other.

Commuters are warned to avoid the area (see below), as the shooting investigation will probably continue to impact traffic into the late afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more updates.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.