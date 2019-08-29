The man charged with malicious wounding of a woman in a Crystal City office had previously been convicted of a 1991 Arlington murder. Now the prosecutor who sent him to jail has to try him again — and she isn't pleased.

The man charged with shooting a woman he knew in a Crystal City office building on Wednesday had been convicted of a 1991 murder in Arlington, Virginia, and was recently released on his own recognizance before standing trial in D.C. for threatening to shoot a man, WTOP has learned.

The Arlington County prosecutor who in 1992 convicted Tonie Macklin — now known as Mumeet Ali Muhammad — said it is “unconscionable” that Muhammad was recently released in D.C., despite receiving a stay-away order and a notice that he failed to comply with that order.

Arlington County police said Muhammad, 47, forced his way into an office suite in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive and assaulted a woman he knew. Muhammad shot the woman, and the police shot Muhammad. Both were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, but are expected to survive.

Now, Arlington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos will put Muhammad on trial again, on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

On Thursday, Stamos and police declined to provide more details about the relationship between Muhammad and the woman he shot, or the circumstances of the confrontation.

“How is it that the courts released him on personal recognizance, given that he had a stay-away order and a violation?” Stamos said.

Muhammad, while he was known as Macklin, was sentenced to 37 years for murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the July 13, 1991, death of Shawn Herbert.

Although the sentence called for Macklin to remain in prison until 2029, “His conviction came before Virginia ended parole in 1995,” Stamos said.

Charging documents quote Muhammad as saying he was released two years ago.

On July 15, 2019, Muhammad was arrested in D.C., accused of punching and threatening a man.

“Mother[expletive], if you don’t come here I’m going to shoot you in the [expletive] head right now,” Muhammad allegedly told the man. A police search determined Muhammad did not have any weapons on him.

Muhammad is charged with two misdemeanors in the District: simple assault and attempted threats to do bodily harm.

After Muhammad pleaded not guilty, D.C. Superior Judge Errol Arthur ordered him to stay away from the man he allegedly threatened and the location where the threat was made, according to a court official.

D.C. court records show that Muhammad failed to comply with the stay-away order and was ordered to return to court. On Aug. 19, Muhammad was released on his own recognizance by Judge Patricia Broderick, with another stay-away order.

Asked how she felt about prosecuting Muhammad again for a violent crime after securing a murder conviction in 1992, Stamos was blunt: “I think it’s incredibly unfortunate and distressing, that a man convicted of a murder in 1991 can be embroiled in another act of violence involving the use of firearms.”

Muhammad’s first court appearance regarding the Crystal City shooting hasn’t yet been scheduled.

