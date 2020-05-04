Rotary seeks volunteers, donations in its pandemic-relief efforts

The Rotary Club has been assisting people in need in the D.C. area during the coronavirus pandemic, and it's looking for help.

The Rotary Club has been assisting people in need in the D.C. area during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s looking for help.

Rotary District 7620, which covers Central Maryland and D.C., is asking for volunteers to help coordinate grocery and medicine pick up between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. for high-risk people – including the elderly, disabled or severely injured – who are unable to leave their homes.

To sign up, reach out to the Rotary. And if you need help, call 240-781-6586.

It’s not the only service the Rotary Club, an association of business leaders and others whose mission is humanitarian service, provided during the pandemic:

The Metro Bethesda Rotary Club donated $53,000 to help the BCC Rescue Squad get hazmat suits and equipment to sanitize ambulances;

In March, the Rotary Club of Alexandria donated $10,000 to help the city meet the emergency demands of its residents;

The Rotary Club of Annapolis recently donated $5,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food bank;

In Baltimore, Rotarians have rolled up their sleeves to work with local hospitals to support first responders and medical personnel.

You can also donate to the Rotary’s Project Trust Fund through GoFundMe to help people buy purchase their medicine in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

More Coronavirus News