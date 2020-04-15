Tax Day brings new deadlines, extensions in DC, Md. and Va. amid coronavirus

Tax Day 2020 has some important changes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what taxpayers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia need to know.

Tax Day is Wednesday and there are some changes in place to help taxpayers severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, including a few additional months to get paperwork in order before any payments are due.

Virginia

The due date for state tax payments has been extended to June 1, so don’t expect any late fees until then.

Gov. Ralph Northam submitted legislation to have all interest charges during the extended time period waived.

Taxpayers who filed with the state have until May 1.

For state residents who are unable to file by that deadline, there’s an automatic six-month extension already in place.

The deadline to file federal taxes is July 15 and those who have filed for a federal extension have until October 15.

Maryland

Individual federal and state tax returns should be filed and paid by July 15.

Businesses have until June 1.

The deadline for taxpayers who have filed for a federal extension is October 15.

D.C.

District residents have until July 15 to file and pay local taxes.

The deadline to file federal taxes is July 15 and those who have filed for a federal extension have until October 15.

More Coronavirus News