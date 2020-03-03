3 in Md. test negative for coronavirus; 1 new patient being tested

All told, six people in Maryland have been tested for novel coronavirus, including the one person whose results are still pending. Results for all of the tests so far have been negative.

The three patients in Maryland who were being tested for possible coronavirus last week have tested negative, according to state health officials, while yet another person is undergoing tests for the virus.

All told, six people in Maryland have been tested for the COVID-19 virus, including the one person whose results are still pending. Results for all of the tests so far have been negative.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan attended a briefing in the White House situation room Monday afternoon with top federal officials and other governors regarding the national response to the outbreak.

So far, there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, in the D.C. area.

In the District, one patient is currently being tested. Five other patients were previously tested, and the results came back negative.

In Virginia, a total of nine people were tested — including five in Northern Virginia — and all returned negative results.

The new virus first emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has infected more than 89,000 people around the globe and killed more than 3,000.

In the U.S., some 80 people have the virus. As of Monday afternoon, six people have died — all in Washington state, where officials now suspect the virus has been circulating in the community.

