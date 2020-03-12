DC-area events canceled, postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

A number of D.C.-area events and venues are taking steps to slow the spread of the virus, either by canceling or postponing events until further notice.

As the new coronavirus outbreak continues to impact people around the world, a number of D.C.-area events and venues are taking steps to slow the spread of the virus, either by canceling or postponing events until further notice.

Here’s the latest from around the region:

Museums/music venues

Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo will temporarily close to the public March 14 until further notice.

will temporarily close to the public March 14 until further notice. The 9:30 Club, Lincoln Theatre and The Anthem, as well as “9:30 Club Presents” shows at U Street Music Hall, will postpone shows for the remainder of March.

as well as “9:30 Club Presents” shows at U Street Music Hall, will postpone shows for the remainder of March. Performances and public events at the Kennedy Center are canceled through March 31.

are canceled through March 31. Sixth & I will postpone, cancel or stream events through March 31.

will postpone, cancel or stream events through March 31. Ford’s Theatre canceled the March 13 free first preview performance of “Guys and Dolls” but the March 14 showing will continue as planned. Performances from March 16-April 4 are canceled and performances are tentatively scheduled to resume April 6. The theater also canceled History on Foot waking tours March 21-April 4 and the Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium on March 21.

canceled the March 13 free first preview performance of “Guys and Dolls” but the March 14 showing will continue as planned. Performances from March 16-April 4 are canceled and performances are tentatively scheduled to resume April 6. The theater also canceled History on Foot waking tours March 21-April 4 and the Abraham Lincoln Institute Symposium on March 21. Round House Theater has postponed its April performances of “Cost of Living” until September. All theater education programs will be suspended through April 3.

Worship services

The Washington National Cathedral and other Episcopal churches in the D.C. area are closed for two weeks, starting March 12.

and other Episcopal churches in the D.C. area are closed for two weeks, starting March 12. Adas Israel has closed their building and all operations through March 29.

has closed their building and all operations through March 29. Archbishop Wilton Gregory of the Archdiocese of Washington said that masses open to the public in all parishes, missions and ministries will not be celebrated starting Saturday, March 14 until further notice. Weddings and funerals may proceed but attendance should be limited to immediate family. Gregory has also issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend mass to the archdiocese’s parishioners during this time.

said that masses open to the public in all parishes, missions and ministries will not be celebrated starting Saturday, March 14 until further notice. Weddings and funerals may proceed but attendance should be limited to immediate family. Gregory has also issued a dispensation from the obligation to attend mass to the archdiocese’s parishioners during this time. The Archdiocese of Arlington announced that it is canceling or postponing all major diocesan non-liturgical events the weekend of March 14 and March 15.

Outdoor events

St. Pat’s Run Fest in Arlington, Virginia, is canceled. It was set to run March 14-15.

in Arlington, Virginia, is canceled. It was set to run March 14-15. Though the National Cherry Blossom Festival has not been entirely canceled, a number of events during its first week (March 20-28) have been canceled.

Arlington Cemetery

The cemetery is closed to visitors effective March 13, although funerals will continue as scheduled. The cemetery tweeted further instructions.

