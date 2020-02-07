New patient being tested for coronavirus in Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health is testing a new patient for possible coronavirus infection, the agency said Friday.

This marks the sixth patient to be tested in Virginia.

Five other patients in Virginia have been cleared of the virus.

Earlier in the week, the Maryland Department of Health announced that a patient was being tested for the virus, and on Monday, a patient in Northern Virginia and another in D.C. were cleared.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the District, Maryland or Virginia.

Patients are tested for the coronavirus when they are sick and have been determined by their doctor to have either been in contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an area where the virus has hit.

The little-understood coronavirus has killed at least 636 people. It has also spread panic and anger around the world as the cases grow.

China reported 31,161 cases in mainland China in its update Friday. The rise of 3,143 was the lowest daily increase since at least Tuesday.

Canada now has six confirmed cases, and in the U.S., there are 12.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that the best way to protect yourself from this virus is the same way you’d protect yourself against any virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

