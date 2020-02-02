2nd Maryland patient being tested for coronavirus

A patient in Maryland is being evaluated for the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 20,000 people worldwide.

The Maryland Department of Health website was updated Tuesday to reflect that the second person statewide is being tested. Another patient’s results came back negative last week.

On Monday, a patient in Northern Virginia and another in D.C. were also cleared. One person in central Virginia is still awaiting results.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the District, Maryland or Virginia.

Patients are tested for the coronavirus when they are sick and have been determined by their doctor to have either been in contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an area where the virus has hit.

To keep up with the latest on coronavirus statuses within the region, check out each health department’s website:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that the best way to protect yourself from this virus is the same way you’d protect yourself against any virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

There have been 11 U.S. cases of the new virus, which was centered in Wuhan, China. The first American patient with the virus left the hospital on Monday and is continuing to recover at home, The Associated Press reported.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread worldwide. Hong Kong reported its first coronavirus death on Tuesday, and several nations, including Great Britain, France and Russia, have advised their citizens to leave China. About 425 people worldwide have died.

The U.S. State Department has advised against traveling to China; three U.S. airlines have stopped flying to and from there, and any flight to the U.S. with someone on it who has been to China in the previous 14 days will be diverted to one of 11 airports, including Dulles International Airport.

