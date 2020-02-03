Test results negative in 4th DC, 2nd Northern Virginia cases of suspected coronavirus

The latest results of suspected coronavirus cases in D.C. and Northern Virginia have come back negative, according their respective health departments.

The latest results of suspected coronavirus cases in D.C. and Northern Virginia have come back negative, according their respective health departments.

The D.C. health department was monitoring four potential cases of the new type of virus, and the results posted on its website on Monday indicated all four cases were negative.

The Virginia Department of Health was monitoring five cases, and test results came back negative for four, with one case still pending.

A student from George Mason University was cleared last week; another case in Northern Virginia tested negative, according to the health department’s website on Monday.

Two patients in central Virginia have already been cleared, and one is still awaiting results.

Meanwhile in Maryland, one patient under investigation tested negative last week.

To keep up with the latest on coronavirus statuses within the region, check out each health department’s website:

The novel coronavirus, 2019-nCoV, has infected more than 20,000 people globally, and killed some 425 in China, where most of the outbreak is concentrated, The Associated Press reported on Monday.

As cases and the death toll rose, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency last week, and the U.S. has advised against all travel to China.

In addition, three major U.S. airlines — Delta, American and United — said they were suspending all flights to China.

See a real-time map of the outbreak from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

Patients are tested for the coronavirus when they are sick and have been determined by their doctor to have either been in contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an area where the virus has hit.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

WTOP’s Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.