Va. patient tests negative for coronavirus

The Virginia Department of Health cleared a patient Wednesday who was being tested for coronavirus infection.

It was the fifth such potential case in Virginia, and the second in Central Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Department of Health announced that a patient was being tested for the virus, and on Monday, a patient in Northern Virginia and another in D.C. were cleared.

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the District, Maryland or Virginia.

Patients are tested for the coronavirus when they are sick and have been determined by their doctor to have either been in contact with someone who has the virus, or has traveled to an area where the virus has hit.

The little-understood coronavirus has killed nearly 500 people, mostly in mainland China, but it has also spread panic and anger around the world as the cases grow.

The number of new cases stands at nearly 24,500, primarily in China. Outside of China, at least 230 cases have been confirmed, with 11 in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has advised that the best way to protect yourself from this virus is the same way you’d protect yourself against any virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

