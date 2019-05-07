202
Home » Local News » 7 years after his…

7 years after his death: Chuck Brown on the night he knew ‘Bustin’ Loose’ was a hit

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP May 16, 2019 10:54 am 05/16/2019 10:54am
9 Shares
The District saluted one of its most beloved musicians at the park and on the day that bears his name: Chuck Brown Day at Chuck Brown Memorial Park in Northeast D.C. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)
In 2007, Chuck Brown remembered the night he realized he had his first hit.

Download audio

WTOP's 'Places That Are Gone' series, from 2007

Download audio

It’s been seven years since Chuck Brown — The Godfather of Go-Go — died at 75.

With hits including “We Need Some Money” and “Bustin’ Loose,” Brown was still performing in the weeks before his death on May 16, 2012.

Since then, Chuck Brown Memorial Park has been established in Northeast D.C., at 20th and Franklin streets.

In 2007, as part of WTOP’s “Places That Are Gone” series, which focused on venues where local music history was made, Chuck Brown stood at the site of the Maverick Room, at 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast, and recalled the night he realized he had a hit record on his hands.

Also featured in the series were interviews with musician Tommy Keene, who died in 2017 at 59, and record store owner/record producer Skip Groff, who died in February at 70.

More News

Topics:
chuck brown Entertainment News godfather of go-go Life & Style Local News Music News neal augenstein places that are gone skip groff tommy keene Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Kelley Blue Book’s 10 coolest 2019 cars for around $20K

Ah, a new car. The roar of the engine is sweet music. The feel of the steering wheel is a friendly handshake. And the sudden hit to your bank account is a real tragedy. But it doesn't have to be that way. Here are the best cars to fit your budget.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!