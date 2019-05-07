7 years after his death: Chuck Brown on the night he knew ‘Bustin’ Loose’ was a hit

It's been seven years since the death of "The Godfather of Go-Go" Chuck Brown. Listen again as he remembers a turning point in his career.

In 2007, Chuck Brown remembered the night he realized he had his first hit. https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/PLACES-CHUCKBROWN-nau.mp3 Download audio

WTOP's 'Places That Are Gone' series, from 2007 https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/PLACESLONGFORMedited.mp3 Download audio

It’s been seven years since Chuck Brown — The Godfather of Go-Go — died at 75.

With hits including “We Need Some Money” and “Bustin’ Loose,” Brown was still performing in the weeks before his death on May 16, 2012.

Since then, Chuck Brown Memorial Park has been established in Northeast D.C., at 20th and Franklin streets.

In 2007, as part of WTOP’s “Places That Are Gone” series, which focused on venues where local music history was made, Chuck Brown stood at the site of the Maverick Room, at 4th Street and Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast, and recalled the night he realized he had a hit record on his hands.

Also featured in the series were interviews with musician Tommy Keene, who died in 2017 at 59, and record store owner/record producer Skip Groff, who died in February at 70.