Washington Spirit players, coach ready to move forward after ownership change

Washington Spirit players say they are ready to shake off multiple controversies and focus on winning a second consecutive championship after the club's ownership change is finalized.

Washington Spirit players say they are ready to move on from multiple controversies and focus on winning a second consecutive championship after the club’s ownership change is finalized.

Speaking to the media for the first time since Y. Michele Kang was announced as the controlling owner of the Spirit, players said Thursday that they’re excited for a fresh start. The players pushed for the ownership change following allegations of a toxic workplace environment, including claims of player harassment from former head coach Richie Burke.

Forward Tara McKeown called the change “a relief” mentally, adding that all the focus can be directed on the field matters while defender Karina Rodriguez said she is excited to see the changes Kang plans to implement.

“We’re really excited that she’s taking over the ownership,” Rodriguez said. “I think she has a great plan put in place to move the club forward, and we’re really excited to see some positive changes and see how that helps us in the field.”

Former owners Bill Lynch and Steve Baldwin agreed to sell their interests to Kang, according to a team statement on Tuesday, ending an over five-month ordeal over control of the club. All the owners appeared at the team’s preseason training earlier in the week to talk to players prior to the announcement. Head coach Kris Ward said the players met together on Wednesday to discuss the ownership change in a private meeting.

The change also comes after the National Women’s Soccer League faced multiple allegations of misconduct by coaches and front office staff toward players last year. Recently, the Washington Post reported that former Chicago Red Stars head coach Rory Dames allegedly sexually assaulted youth soccer players prior to coaching in the professional ranks.

When asked how important it was to have a woman in charge, both McKeown and Rodriguez said it would bring new ideas to the table and propel the league to a better place.

“I think that helps the league a lot, just moving forward knowing that women can be empowered too and it’s not a man’s world anymore,” McKeown said. “Now we got a woman helping us and I think it will help us succeed more.”

Rodriguez said Kang’s background as a founder and CEO of health care consulting provider Cognosante also serves as inspiration to players and fans.

“I think it’s really cool just to see like a strong, powerful woman, as a leader for us to look up to,” Rodriguez said. “And it’s been really cool so far, to see her in her world and do what she does best, while we do what we do best.”

Despite the positive sentiments by players on Kang’s involvement, Ward said it will take time for some to get used to trusting management again, considering how long it took to get a deal done. While some veterans may need time to get over the “fatigue,” the new arrivals may not be unsure how to respond to all the changes, Ward added.

One thing that needs to be settled is where the Spirit is based locally.

For this year’s preseason, Washington trained at St. James Sports Complex in Springfield, Virginia, and last year during its playoff run, the team practiced at Episcopal High School in Alexandria. The Spirit also has a relationship D.C. United to use its new training facility in Loudoun County as well as Audi Field in D.C.

Kang mentioned in the past finding the Spirit their own home but for now, Ward said something stable will work for the team’s goals.

“Finding a solidified home is still the No. 1 priority right now,” Ward said. “Until we get that really sat, I don’t know that it’s going to be able to drop that weight best fully.”

While nine players head out for international duty — including seven players joining the U.S. women’s national team in the SheBelieves Cup — the rest of the Spirit will head to Florida for preseason training. Washington’s first home game as NWSL champions will take place March 25 at Segra Field as part of the Challenge Cup.