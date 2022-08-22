BACK TO SCHOOL: DC students need routine vaccines | Many Va. schools returning | SRO debate in Alexandria | Panic buttons used post-Uvalde
Washington Spirit fire head coach Kris Ward

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

August 22, 2022, 1:53 PM

LEESBURG, VA – JUNE 17: Head coach Kris Ward of Washington Spirit reacts during the first half against Racing Louisville FC at Segra Field on June 17, 2022 in Leesburg, Virginia. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Washington Spirit fired head coach Kris Ward Monday afternoon.

His removal comes as Washington sits in 11th place and on a 15-game winless streak in league play. The Spirit (1-9-6, 12 points) has six games remaining and are 7 points outside sixth place for the final playoff spot.

Ward, 42, took over the head coaching duties following the removal of head coach Richie Burke for violating the National Women’s Soccer League’s anti-harassment policy in September of 2021.

As interim coach, he led the Spirit to a nine-game unbeaten streak to end the 2021 with the franchise’s first NWSL Championship. A month later, he was hired as the team’s full-time head coach.

Washington has not commented further on who will take over the coaching role. It recently hired Mark Krikorian, who coached Florida State’s women’s soccer program for the last 17 years, as its general manager.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest. 

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

