Washington Spirit fire head coach Kris Ward

The Washington Spirit fired head coach Kris Ward Monday afternoon.

His removal comes as Washington sits in 11th place and on a 15-game winless streak in league play. The Spirit (1-9-6, 12 points) has six games remaining and are 7 points outside sixth place for the final playoff spot.

Kris Ward has been relieved of his duties as head coach. — Washington Spirit (@WashSpirit) August 22, 2022

Ward, 42, took over the head coaching duties following the removal of head coach Richie Burke for violating the National Women’s Soccer League’s anti-harassment policy in September of 2021.

As interim coach, he led the Spirit to a nine-game unbeaten streak to end the 2021 with the franchise’s first NWSL Championship. A month later, he was hired as the team’s full-time head coach.

Washington has not commented further on who will take over the coaching role. It recently hired Mark Krikorian, who coached Florida State’s women’s soccer program for the last 17 years, as its general manager.

