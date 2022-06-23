Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
DC to host 2023 MLS All-Star Game at Audi Field

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

June 23, 2022, 4:59 AM

One week after being shut out of hosting matches in the men’s World Cup in 2026, the D.C. region will receive a nice consolation prize.

Major League Soccer plans to bring its All-Star game next year back to the nation’s capital, WTOP has learned.

The 2023 MLS All-Star game will be played at D.C.’s Audi Field, the home of the District’s two soccer clubs — D.C. United and the Washington Spirit.

The announcement is expected at 11 a.m. MLS Commissioner Don Garber and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser are expected to attend a special announcement taking place at the venue late Thursday morning. Team president of business operations Danita Johnson and multiplatinum hip-hip artist Yo Gotti, who owns a percentage of the D.C. United, plan to attend the affair as well.

audi field
Audi Field in Southwest D.C., opened in 2018 and is the home of MLS side D.C. United. (Courtesy DC United)

D.C. last hosted the MLS All-Star game in 2002 and 2004 at RFK Stadium. Major League Baseball was the last sports league to have its All-Star festivities in the District in 2018.

Major League Soccer’s second marquee event has shifted formats multiple times. After years of playing traditional All-Star matchups — East vs. West or USA vs. the World — the league began organizing games against club teams from around the world. MLS All-Stars have played against the U.S. men’s national team, English Premier League side Chelsea and Spain’s Real Madrid.

In 2021, the MLS All-Stars took on an all-star team from the Mexican soccer league, Liga MX, in Los Angeles. This year, MLS will face off a Liga MX All-Star team again in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 10.

It is unclear what format will be used for the 2023 edition.

D.C. becoming the host site for MLS’ All-Star game comes after a combined bid between the District and Baltimore, Maryland, failed to secure matches for the World Cup hosted in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, said it would talk to city officials about possibly hosting a fan fest during the tournament.  

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

