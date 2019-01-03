Sports stories to watch in 2019

After a wild and crazy 2018, there are plenty of stories to watch for in D.C. sports this year. These are the ones we've got our eyes on.
WASHINGTON — This is our second year doing this and, if we do say so ourselves, we did a pretty good job last year. From the Kirk Cousins saga to a D.C. team finally breaking through to win a title, we hit on a bunch of 2018’s dominant storylines. Of course, there were still plenty of surprises — otherwise, what’s the fun of sports?
All that just goes to set the bar higher for this year. Here are the stories we have our eyes on entering 2019.
