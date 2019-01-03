Sports stories to watch in 2019

After a wild and crazy 2018, there are plenty of stories to watch for in D.C. sports this year. These are the ones we've got our eyes on.

WASHINGTON — This is our second year doing this and, if we do say so ourselves, we did a pretty good job last year. From the Kirk Cousins saga to a D.C. team finally breaking through to win a title, we hit on a bunch of 2018’s dominant storylines. Of course, there were still plenty of surprises — otherwise, what’s the fun of sports?

All that just goes to set the bar higher for this year. Here are the stories we have our eyes on entering 2019.

Where will Bryce Harper land? Spring Training is just six weeks away, but MLB’s biggest free agents have yet to find their new homes. For Bryce Harper, it’s still unclear just what his market is, and who might pony up that record-setting contract to get him. If they are truly intent on getting out of luxury tax jail for the foreseeable future, it’s hard to imagine the Nats paying Harper, given everywhere else they’ve spent money this offseason. But we’ve seen aging billionaires (see: Ilitch, Mike) go over the top spending in free agency before, and this is the time of year the Lerners haven’t been afraid to open the pocketbooks. And let’s be clear — they absolutely can afford him. Whatever happens, we’ll know soon. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

