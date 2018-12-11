Maryland governor discusses Redskins stadium efforts

Gov. Larry Hogan is cheering for a recently disclosed land-swap idea to keep the Washington Redskins in Maryland, but he says there's no final deal.

Hogan told reporters Tuesday there have been no discussions about the state spending money on a stadium.

The Washington Post reported Friday on a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Interior Department signed in September 2017 to give Maryland control over the 300-acre tract of federal land near the MGM National Harbor casino. It was part of the newspaper’s report about the District of Columbia’s efforts to acquire control of the former RFK Stadium site to build a new stadium.

Hogan says Maryland’s concept calls for trading a parcel of land the state owns in western Maryland for the federally owned land near National Harbor.

