Maryland’s pitch for NFL stadium riles parks group; Hogan suggests land swap

A national advocacy group that lobbies Congress of behalf of the National Park System is “vehemently opposed” to Maryland’s plan to pitch a 300-acre federal property in Prince George’s County for a new stadium for Washington’s football team.

Pam Goddard, director of the National Parks Conservation Association’s Chesapeake and Virginia programs, said Tuesday she was “shocked” to learn that Maryland had signed a memorandum of understanding in 2017 with the Department of the Interior to give the state control of the Oxon Cove Park on the opposite side of the Beltway from MGM National Harbor.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan plans to offer that site up for a new stadium.

“When a national park is established, it is established to be preserved forever for the enjoyment of citizens,” said Goddard, whose association lobbies for parks funding and fights development threats.

