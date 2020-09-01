1st day of early voting in Virginia draws massive crowds

Virginia voters turned out big time for the state's first day of early voting Friday.

On the first day of early voting, lines at the Fairfax County Government Center are out the door (but don’t worry, there are many more days left to vote early and more locations will open in October). #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/HaR06mAYO5 — Fairfax County Government 😷 (@fairfaxcounty) September 18, 2020

Lines at the Fairfax County Government Center were out the door.

At the Courthouse Plaza early voting site in neighboring Arlington County, nearly as many people voted in the first hour of early voting Friday as voted on the entire first day of early voting in 2016.

Four years ago, 279 Arlington voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting. This year, the county said 200 voters had cast early ballots by 9 a.m. Friday and 600 people had voted by noon.

The pandemic has apparently not stifled people’s desire to make sure their vote gets counted.

“We planned for recognizing the restrictions of COVID for it to be a little larger than usual, but it’s just been enormous, and it is very exciting to see all these people out here to vote on the first day,” Fairfax Electoral Board Secretary Kate Hanley said.

In an interview with WTOP around noon Friday, Hanley said she didn’t know exactly how many voters had cast early ballots but said, “I know that the line has about 300 people in it, and people are staying.”

Hanley noted that voters are making sure to wear masks and social distance, which has increased the length of the lines.

“But it’s just an amazing turnout,” she said. “People want to be sure that they can see their vote ballot cast on the machine. … And we’re hoping that we can help them do it as fast as we can, as fast as we can go, which is not hugely fast, but we want people to be safe.”

She added, “It is really incredibly exciting here to see the number of people that have turned out.”

In Alexandria Friday afternoon, dozens of people had queued up outside the office on Royal Street for early voting.

Voters in line were all ages and Alexandria has had 639 vote as of 2 p.m., according to WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher.