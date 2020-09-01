ELECTION NEWS: Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Maryland voter guide
1st day of early voting in Virginia draws massive crowds

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 18, 2020, 1:50 PM

Virginia voters turned out big time for the state’s first day of early voting Friday.

Lines at the Fairfax County Government Center were out the door.

A socially distanced long line can be seen in front of the Fairfax County Government Center as the first day of early voting is underway.

At the Courthouse Plaza early voting site in neighboring Arlington County, nearly as many people voted in the first hour of early voting Friday as voted on the entire first day of early voting in 2016.

Four years ago, 279 Arlington voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting. This year, the county said 200 voters had cast early ballots by 9 a.m. Friday and 600 people had voted by noon.

The pandemic has apparently not stifled people’s desire to make sure their vote gets counted.

“We planned for recognizing the restrictions of COVID for it to be a little larger than usual, but it’s just been enormous, and it is very exciting to see all these people out here to vote on the first day,” Fairfax Electoral Board Secretary Kate Hanley said.

In an interview with WTOP around noon Friday, Hanley said she didn’t know exactly how many voters had cast early ballots but said, “I know that the line has about 300 people in it, and people are staying.”

MORE ELECTION NEWS

The first day of early voting Fairfax County, Virginia, drew a huge turnout. (WTOP/Kristi King)

Hanley noted that voters are making sure to wear masks and social distance, which has increased the length of the lines.

“But it’s just an amazing turnout,” she said. “People want to be sure that they can see their vote ballot cast on the machine. … And we’re hoping that we can help them do it as fast as we can, as fast as we can go, which is not hugely fast, but we want people to be safe.”

She added, “It is really incredibly exciting here to see the number of people that have turned out.”

In Alexandria Friday afternoon, dozens of people had queued up outside the office on Royal Street for early voting.

Voters in line were all ages and Alexandria has had 639 vote as of 2 p.m., according to WTOP’s Colleen Kelleher.

Voters line up to cast their ballots during early voting in Alexandria, Virginia.

Poll workers described the turnout as “steady” and said there was a line when the polls opened at 6:15 p.m.

Early voters in Alexandria were handed stickers once they got through the line.

Marcus Simon, a member of the Virginia House of Delegates, said the wait to vote at the Fairfax County Government Center on Friday afternoon was 4.5 hours.

The Fairfax County Government Center will be open until Election Day.

Hanley said 14 additional early voting sites in Fairfax County will open Oct. 14.

In Arlington County, four more early voting sites will open Oct. 17.

WTOP’s Kristi King and Jose Umana contributed to this report.

