The Hunt: Beheading in France is warning for Americans as online election-related threats spread J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

On this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green", Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the recent killing of a French teacher and election-related threats.

A school teacher was recently beheaded in France after showing caricatures of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project, explains what happened and says Americans should take heed as online election threats ramp up. toggle audio on and off change volume download audio 'It was a very gruesome murder ...' Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler on the France attack

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others. Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here. © 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.