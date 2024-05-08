Live Radio
The Hunt: The consequences of a U.S. military exit from Niger

May 8, 2024, 6:35 PM

The government of Niger has asked the U.S. military to leave — even though there’s a critical drone base there that’s keeping terrorism in check.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, breaks down the consequences.

JJ Green is WTOP's National Security Correspondent. He reports daily on security, intelligence, foreign policy, terrorism and cyber developments, and provides regular on-air and online analysis. He is also the host of two podcasts: Target USA and Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America.

