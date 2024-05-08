The Hunt: The consequences of a U.S. military exit from Niger

On this week's edition of "The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green," Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project breaks down the consequences.

Listen now to WTOP News

The government of Niger has asked the U.S. military to leave — even though there’s a critical drone base there that’s keeping terrorism in check.

On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green,” Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, breaks down the consequences.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director at the Counter Extremism Project, discusses the consequences of the U.S. exit

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.