The Hunt: The US military is leaving Niger — a country racked by terrorism

In this week's episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green, he discussed the impact of the U.S. military leaving Niger.

The Pentagon has started discussions with the government of Niger about a new security arrangement, which will likely result in the exit of U.S. troops based there.

In this week’s episode of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green, he discussed the impact of the U.S. exit on security in the region with news anchor Dimitri Sotis.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green discusses the impact of the U.S. military leaving Niger with news anchor Dimitri Sotis

SIGN UP TODAY for J.J. Green’s new national security newsletter, “Inside the SCIF.” The weekly email delivers unique insight into the intelligence, national security, military, law enforcement and foreign policy communities.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.