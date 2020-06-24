The Hunt: American killed in UK terror attack; details uncovered about suspect

On this episode of The Hunt, an expert goes into the terror attack in London on Saturday that killed a Philadelphia man and others.
A 39-year-old Northeast Philadelphia man was one of three people killed in a terror attack in London on Saturday.
In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of The Counter Extremism Project, talks about the background of the attacker.
Listen to the episode below.
The Hunt: June 24, 2020 (J.J. Green)
