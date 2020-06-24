Home » J.J. Green » The Hunt: American killed…

The Hunt: American killed in UK terror attack; details uncovered about suspect

J.J. Green | @JJGreenWTOP

June 24, 2020, 6:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 39-year-old Northeast Philadelphia man was one of three people killed in a terror attack in London on Saturday.

In this week’s edition of The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent J.J. Green, Dr. Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of The Counter Extremism Project, talks about the background of the attacker.

Listen to the episode below.

download audio
The Hunt: June 24, 2020 (J.J. Green)

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up