Check out early entries in WTOP’s Neal Augenstein Impression Challenge!

We're getting a taste of the creativity and the careful ear of WTOP's listeners who have submitted early entries in WTOP's ongoing contest — "Neal's Signature Sound: The Augenstein Impression Challenge."

Through the end of February, WTOP is inviting listeners to submit their best videotaped, 15-second impression of me doing my sign-off — “Neal Augenstein, WTOP News.” After a panel selects a winner, I’ll work with the winner to record a custom video or audio message, and WTOP will make a $1,000 donation to the American Lung Association.

Some of the early entries have been impressive.

Jeremy in Bethesda, Maryland, said he started listening to WTOP as a kid, which continued when he moved away for college and early jobs in his career:

“Nothing makes me feel like I’m back home in the DMV more than hearing the voices of Neal, Rob Woodfork, Reada Kessler, Brennan Haselton and the rest of the WTOP team!!”

Glad to have you back, Jeremy.

Bill in Germantown, Maryland, crafted a makeshift WTOP microphone flag to add authenticity. In his entry, submitted on the WTOP app, Bill wrote: “I absolutely love Neal Augenstein, and I am wishing him continued good health. Thanks for having such a great attitude and for a wonderful contest.”

Many thanks, Bill.

Andrew in Springfield, Virginia, said, “I have been a loyal listener since I was about 7 years old.”

The contest rules include the instruction to speak to the camera. “Please note that I did my best with this visually,” he wrote. “I am visually impaired, but hopefully this video will still be counted.”

Of course your video will be counted, Andrew — great inflection.

Isaac in Front Royal, Virginia, crafted a complete radio report for his entry — including a sound bite from his dog before his sign-off. Very fun and creative, Isaac.

We’ve got full contest details, and instructions on how to submit your impression, using the WTOP app, which is available on either Apple or Android.

