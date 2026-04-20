Get to know Kristin Diaz, WTOP’s new morning drive anchor

Diaz is the newest member of the WTOP family, joining us from Dallas where she was an PM drive anchor. Now, she's waking us up every weekday morning, alongside WTOP's AM drive co-anchor, John Aaron.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Get to know WTOP’s new morning anchor Kristin Diaz in less than 5 minutes

Kristin Diaz has a go-to coffee order. And she’s going to need a lot of it.

The award-winning journalist has made the move from Dallas to D.C. to join WTOP’s anchor team, and as of Monday, April 20, is anchoring morning drive with John Aaron from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

That means her workday starts while most of us are snug in our beds.

In this “getting to know you” video, Diaz tells us about her morning rituals (coffee is mandatory), Dallas-D.C. culture differences, her dream job as a kid and what she loves most about her news career.

Broadcasting runs in Kristin Diaz’s family. But the job she dreamed of doing as a kid had nothing to do with the news.

Diaz shared what she likes to do when she’s off the air, what she expects to miss about Dallas, the foods she’s excited to try here, what she dreamed of doing as a kid and her family ties to the news business.

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