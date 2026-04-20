Get to know Kristin Diaz, WTOP’s new morning drive anchor

The award-winning journalist has made the move from Dallas to D.C. to join WTOP’s anchor team, and as of Monday, April 20, is anchoring morning drive with John Aaron from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.
That means her workday starts while most of us are snug in our beds.
In this “getting to know you” video, Diaz tells us about her morning rituals (coffee is mandatory), Dallas-D.C. culture differences, her dream job as a kid and what she loves most about her news career.
Broadcasting runs in Kristin Diaz’s family. But the job she dreamed of doing as a kid had nothing to do with the news.
Diaz shared what she likes to do when she’s off the air, what she expects to miss about Dallas, the foods she’s excited to try here, what she dreamed of doing as a kid and her family ties to the news business.
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