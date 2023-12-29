Top 10 most popular videos on WTOP in 2023

To cap off the year, WTOP compiled a list of our 10 most-played videos on Instagram, from fun and upbeat animal videos to in-depth interviews with homeowners.

In 2023, everyone could get their 15 minutes of fame — whether they wanted it or not. Only in the case of viral videos on WTOP’s social media platforms, those 15 minutes last roughly 90 seconds or so.

To cap off the year, we compiled a list of our 10 most-played videos on Instagram, from fun and upbeat animal videos and in-depth interviews with homeowners (including one lucky owner of Transformer sculptures!) to hard-hitting traffic and news videos that struck a chord with our followers.

Without further ado, we start with the 10th most viral video and work ourselves up to the number one most watched WTOP reel.

10. A local cop goes viral

With more than 20,300 plays, the first video on our list was taken in September of this year, depicting a Prince George’s County, Maryland, police officer embracing a woman before getting into the back seat of a police cruiser with her. The officer was later suspended and the department launched an internal investigation. Get the full story about the cop and what happened next on WTOP.

9. Time to scuba!

In May, seven students were Dunbar High School’s first class of scuba divers to receive a Professional Association of Diving Instructors’ Open Water certification. Scuba diving is part of the DC Public School system’s physical education “outdoor pursuits” program. The video ended up getting more than 20,500 plays. Learn the background of the program and how it has helped local students on WTOP.

8. A ‘frightening’ carjacking caught on camera

A man in Northeast D.C. who was walking his dog came across a situation that he never expected to see. Right in front of him, at the intersection of 13th and C streets, three suspects approached a silver car that had been idling on the side of the road and tried to forcibly steal the car from the driver. The video, shot by Brian Beaty, was viewed more than 22,700 times. Hear from the man behind the camera on WTOP.

7. Duck duck … move!

Some 50 students and staff at Ashburn Elementary School in Loudoun County, Virginia, helped safely shepherd a mama duck and her ducklings to a local pond. The march ended up getting more than 32,000 plays on Instagram. Learn more about why the ducks had to walk through the school to get to safety on WTOP.

6. A car crash with minor injuries and major attention

A car crash in May of this year got a lot of attention. A driver going more than 120 miles per hour lost control of their car and struck a car that was stopped by a Fairfax County Police Officer on the Fairfax County Parkway. The crash resulted in only minor injuries, but the video got over 32,000 plays. Find out what led to the car crash on WTOP.

5. ‘Imposing’ Transformers statues divide a neighborhood

You may have watched the TV show or played with the toys as a kid, but have you seen the life-size Transformers sculptures in Georgetown? The owner of the sculptures is world-renowned neuroscientist and Georgetown University professor Dr. Newton Howard. He spoke with WTOP features reporter Matt Kaufax in his “Matt About Town” series about how he is prepared to fight in the courts, if he must, to keep his Transformers standing. The video ended up with more than 71,900 plays. Hear from the owner of the Transformers statues himself on WTOP.

4. Cycling and breaking barriers at the same time

In WTOP’s “Matt About Town” series, reporter Matt Kaufax spoke to a Maryland high school student with Olympic cycling dreams. Maize Wimbush, a 17-year-old junior national champion, is breaking barriers in the sport, one pedal at a time. The video got more than 84,800 plays. For the full video interview with Wimbush and to see Matt’s (attempted) ride-along, head to WTOP.

3. Remembering first lady Rosalynn Carter

After the death of former first lady Rosalynn Carter in November, she was remembered by first ladies and presidents in a gathering at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia. Footage from The Associated Press showed Amy Carter, Rosalynn’s daughter, reading a love note her father wrote to her mother 75 years ago. The video reached more than 91,500 plays. Find a photo gallery of the event on WTOP.

2. Local students rally in support of Palestinians

The second-most-played video on WTOP’s Instagram was about high school students in Fairfax County, Virginia, rallying for the Palestinian people. The video from October shows scores of students at Mount Vernon High School crowding the school’s main plaza. The video got more than 106,000 plays. Get the full story about the students and their protest on WTOP.

1. ‘Ted Lasso’ visits White House, promotes mental health care

Can you believe it? With 1.9 million plays (by the time of this article’s publication), the top video published by WTOP this year on Instagram was on the cast of “Ted Lasso” visiting the White House. With comedian Jason Sudeikis, actress Hannah Waddingham, and others included, the cast encouraged people, even in politically divided Washington, to make it a point to check in often with friends, family and co-workers to “ask how they’re doing, and listen, sincerely.” Watch the hilarious press conference and then read the full story on WTOP.