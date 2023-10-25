Fairfax Co. high school students rally in support of Palestinians

The three-week-old Israel-Hamas war has sparked protests by some high school students in Fairfax County, Virginia.

The three-week-old Israel-Hamas war has sparked protests by some high school students in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Students, with their principals’ permission, have been walking out of classes for brief rallies on school grounds.

Scores of students at Mount Vernon High School crowded the school’s main plaza at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and spent a half-hour chanting and rallying for the Palestinian people, especially the children.

The students hoisted homemade signs and unfurled the Palestinian flag.

There was a similar student protest earlier in the day at Edison High School.

Other student rallies are expected Thursday at Woodson and Falls Church high schools and on Friday at McLean and Lake Braddock high schools.