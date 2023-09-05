Video showing officer in cruiser backseat with another person prompts Prince George’s Co. police investigation

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, say they have launched an investigation after a video circulating on social media appears to show a uniformed officer embracing someone and then getting into the backseat of a police cruiser with her.

“PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers,” the police department posted on social media Tuesday morning. “As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances. Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.”

The video first began circulating on TikTok and has been viewed more than 2 million times.

The video appears to show an officer embracing the person in front of a marked Prince George’s County police cruiser and then following her into the backseat and closing the door.

Police have not said whether the officer remains on duty as the investigation continues.

