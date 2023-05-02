Live Radio
Police: Close call for officer after speeding teen driver loses control of car in Fairfax Co.

Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

May 2, 2023, 5:54 PM

Being a police officer is a dangerous job, and a crash during a traffic stop Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia, demonstrated how much.

It was shortly before noon Monday, when an officer pulled a driver over on the Fairfax County Parkway.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, as the officer and driver spoke and gathered information, a teenager in a BMW M3 going more than 120 mph in the opposite direction lost control, jumped the median and struck the stopped car head-on.

In video of the crash captured by the officer’s dash cam, the officer can be seen running from the passenger side of the stopped car. He narrowly avoiding becoming pinned between the two vehicles.

The police department said that miraculously, the crash only resulted in minor injuries. Both the driver and the officer were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the teen, high-school-age driver who was accused of causing the crash has been charged with reckless driving.

Mike Murillo

Mike Murillo is a reporter and anchor at WTOP. Before joining WTOP in 2013, he worked in radio in Orlando, New York City and Philadelphia.

