Woman dead, 4 flee car that struck her in Howard Co. crash, police say

A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Howard County, Maryland, on Friday afternoon and police said four people fled from the car that struck her vehicle.

Howard County police said it happened in Jessup after 3 p.m.

The driver of a Hyundai Sonata, which was later registered as stolen, was traveling eastbound on Guilford Road when the car crossed the double yellow line to try to pass a Tesla as it was attempting to make a left turn onto Twelve Sons Court.

The Hyundai sideswiped the Tesla, then sideswiped a Honda Fit, before crashing head-on with a Honda Civic, police said.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Bonnie Fuller Griffith, 69, of Columbia, was pronounced dead at Howard County General Hospital, police said.

After the crash, police said four “juvenile males” fled the Hyundai by foot. One of them was injured in the collision and was taken to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

He is listed in serious but stable condition. The other three “juvenile males” in the Hyundai Sonata were listed as “outstanding,” police said.

Guilford Road was closed at Mission Road for approximately four hours Saturday.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and charges haven’t been filed yet.

