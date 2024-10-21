Deadly multivehicle crash in Upper Marlboro leads to lane closures

One person is dead after a five-vehicle crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday morning that led to some lane closures.

Listen to WTOP live for traffic on the 8s.

One person is dead after a five-vehicle crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday morning that led to some lane closures.

Just before 10 a.m., Maryland State Police responded for the report of the crash in the area of southbound U.S. Route 301 at Village Drive in Upper Marlboro.

One person in a Lexus was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. Another person in a pickup truck was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries, Maryland State Police said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation showed that the driver of the Lexus was heading toward the intersection and was struck by the pickup truck. The crash led to three other vehicles crashing. No other people were taken to the hospital for injuries, state police said.

Below is a map of where the crash took place:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.