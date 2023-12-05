Live Radio
5 injured, 1 dead in multivehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 14, 2023, 4:00 PM

At least five people were injured in a multivehicle crash in Wheaton-Glenmont, Maryland, late Wednesday night. (Courtesy Pete Piringer/Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service)
Five people were injured and one person killed in a multivehicle crash in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County, Maryland, late Wednesday night.

Around 10:17 p.m., Montgomery County police officers were attempting to stop a suspect who fled after striking a police cruiser during a traffic stop.

The suspect, in a white Nissan Maxima, then crashed into a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Pilot near Georgia and Henderson avenues, according to police.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side, said a Fire and Rescue Services official, leaving its occupant pinned inside.

One passenger inside the Maxima — a 19-year-old man, was arrested by police after the crash while another was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes have been cleared as of 5 a.m. Thursday morning after Georgia Avenue was blocked overnight by police and medical personnel.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Ciara Wells

Ciara Wells is a freelance digital writer/editor at WTOP. She is a recent graduate of American University where she studied journalism and Spanish. Before joining WTOP, she was the opinion team editor at a student publication and a content specialist at an HBCU in Detroit.

ciara.wells@wtop.com

