5 injured, 1 dead in multivehicle crash in Montgomery Co.

Five people were injured and one person killed in a multivehicle crash in the Wheaton-Glenmont area of Montgomery County, Maryland, late Wednesday night.

Around 10:17 p.m., Montgomery County police officers were attempting to stop a suspect who fled after striking a police cruiser during a traffic stop.

The suspect, in a white Nissan Maxima, then crashed into a Toyota Corolla and a Honda Pilot near Georgia and Henderson avenues, according to police.

One of the vehicles rolled onto its side, said a Fire and Rescue Services official, leaving its occupant pinned inside.

One passenger inside the Maxima — a 19-year-old man, was arrested by police after the crash while another was pronounced dead at the scene. All lanes have been cleared as of 5 a.m. Thursday morning after Georgia Avenue was blocked overnight by police and medical personnel.

Georgia Av & Weisman Rd, collision, 3 vehicles, w/ 1 on its side, 1 person pinned. Total of 5 patients incl 2 Pri2 & 2 Pri3, 1 Pri4 (fatal) some lanes blocked, @mcfrs RS742B, PE705, ALS742, EMS704, A724, M701, A725, PE718, ALS742, A721, AT718, PE721, T725, RS741, SA700, BC704 pic.twitter.com/0q7eZEWag4 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) December 14, 2023

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Maryland Attorney General’s Independent Investigations Division.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.