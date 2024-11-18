Multivehicle crash on I-270 in Frederick Co. sends 5 people to hospital

A multivehicle crash on Interstate 270 in Frederick County sent at least five people to the hospital Monday morning and caused mounting delays on the highway, according to Maryland State Police.

Police said they believe five vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on I-270 northbound after Maryland Route 85 and Buckeystown Pike.

The crash investigation caused delays in the area of Exit 32 on Monday morning. The roadway was completely shut down for more than two hours but WTOP Traffic reports drivers are now able to pass by the investigation.

Police did not say whether those taken to the hospital were seriously injured, but none of them required a medevac.

Officers are investigating the crash.

