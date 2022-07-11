RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Thank those serving you during restaurant week. That’s the message Howard Co. is sending this summer

Valerie Bonk

July 11, 2022, 2:02 AM

Howard County’s “Summer Restaurant Week” starts Monday and this year’s theme focuses on being grateful for those in the hospitality industry.

“COVID has thrown a wrench in our industry,” said William Lowe, the owner and manager of Rathskeller, a German restaurant in Elkridge. “It has been a bear to do business.”

Howard County is launching “HoCo Gratitude” this year during its summer restaurant week to put focus on being grateful for hospitality workers.

A website features stories from workers, and customers are being encouraged to “tip up.”

“By participating in Restaurant Week as a guest, not only will you be providing support to local restaurants, but you’ll be helping to support all the hard working individuals that make this industry.”

Howard County’s Summer Restaurant Week runs from July 11 through 24 and features close to 30 restaurants and craft beverage creators.

“It’s been a challenging couple of years. And here we are working together, fighting through the pandemic, making sure that we do invest in our small and local businesses,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

Over 20 local hospitality workers will be highlighted throughout the summer for HoCo Gratitude.

“Our hope is for restaurant week’s patrons to show their gratitude to hospitality workers through words of thanks, compliments, practicing patience and tipping up when possible,” said Amanda Hof with Visit Howard County.



 

