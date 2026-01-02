2 killed in wrong-way collision in Howard County

An early morning collision in Howard County, Maryland, left two people dead and sent two others to trauma centers early Sunday.

On Jan. 4 around 2:45 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 95. Four people were inside a Chrysler Pacifica when it collided with a Toyota Sequoia.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead on the scene. The front passenger died at an area hospital, according to the Maryland State Police.

The two other passengers in the Chrysler were both taken to trauma centers. A 21-year-old was transported by ambulance and a 16-year-old was flown by helicopter. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

According to the Maryland State Police’s preliminary investigation, the Toyota was driving the wrong way down I-95 when it struck the Chrysler head-on.

“Police believe that impairment may have been a factor in this crash,” the news release said.

MSP is investigating the double-fatal crash, and charges may be brought by police pending the outcome of the investigation.

See a map of the crash location below: