Howard Co. police search for man accused of stabbing, killing ex-girlfriend

Howard County police are looking for a man who they say stabbed and killed his ex-girlfriend in his Columbia, Maryland, apartment.

Police said Arjun Sharma, 26, of Columbia, reported on Friday that his ex-girlfriend was missing and that he last saw her on Dec. 31 in his apartment.

Nikitha Godishala, 27, of Ellicott City, was located by police in Sharma’s apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road on Saturday after executing a search warrant.

She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

After an investigation, police said they believe that Sharma killed Godishala on Dec. 31 shortly after 7 p.m.

Police have a warrant to arrest Sharma on first- and second-degree murder charges and are currently looking for him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov.